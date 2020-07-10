387 new cases; 2nd highest single-day spike

J&K had 387 cases of COVID19 on Friday, the second highest rise in numbers for a single day till date. The total cases in J&K reached 9888 with this addition.

On Friday, as per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 290 new cases were from Kashmir division, while 97 were from Jammu division.

Among the 290 cases from Kashmir, 202 had a history of contact with a known COVID19 positive person. Among the randomly taken samples of pregnant women, service providers and general people from red zones, 56 have tested positive across districts of Kashmir. In addition, 23 people returning to Kashmir from outside were also found positive for the viral disease.

While two doctors were found positive today, nine people who had reported to hospitals with symptoms were also found positive. A number of children below 10 years were confirmed to have COVID19 today, the youngest of them being an 8-month old.

Srinagar district had 94 cases on Friday. The total number of cases detected in Srinagar till date crossed 1500 mark with the new positives and reached 1548. Most of Friday’s cases were contacts of known cases. A number of new cases were detected from Raj Bagh, Munawarabad, Batamaloo, Soura and Nawakadal. A 1-year old child was also reported as positive.

Pulwama district recorded 47 cases of COVID19 today. The total number of cases in Pulwama reached 640 with this new list of positives belonging to the district. 11 people who tested positive today had been sampled from paramilitary SSB camp at Bajwani Pulwama, a health official said. He said these and others who were confirmed today were all contacts of known cases. The official said a number of positives were confirmed from Khrew, Ladoora, Pampore, Tiken and Ratnipora.

Baramulla had 36 new cases. The number included nine positive cases confirmed among the samples sent from a BSF camp in Singhpora. Many positives were confirmed from Tilgam, Zahanpora, Lachipora and adjoining areas, a health official said.

Kupwara district had 34 new cases. Most of the new cases were scattered over a number of villages. Two samples from the border roads organization and three from a security camp in the district have tested positive today, a health official said.

In Kulgam, where 33 positive cases came to fore, 20 were from a battalion of security forces. A health official said many cases have been confirmed from this battalion earlier as well. An 8-month old infant was also found to be positive for the viral disease.

Shopian had 14 new cases, from Sugan, Sangran and other areas.

While Anantnag had 11 cases on Friday, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam had new case numbers as 8, 7 and 6 respectively.

In Jammu, out of the 97 new cases, 43 were travelers sampled upon their return. In Rajouri, 51 cases came to fore, mostly contacts of known cases, a health official said.

The total number of cases in J&K reached 9888 today. Of these, 3943 are yet to recover from the viral infection.