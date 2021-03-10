39 youths arrested for Jamia Masjid stone-pelting: IGP

The Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday said that stone pelting won’t be tolerated and 39 youths have been detained for last Friday’s stone pelting and protests at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

“I want to tell it openly that we are not going to tolerate stone-pelting incidents,” the IGP said while addressing a press conference.

“A total of 39 persons have been arrested so far,” he said. “A dozen of them will be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act.”

IGP said that the police immediately lodged an FIR into the incident and youths who were identified through videos, have been arrested. “Some youths, whose faces are not clear in the videos, are being identified and they too will be arrested,” he said.

On last Friday, a group of youths had staged a protest in Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta. They had later clashed with the police by pelting stones at them.