Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:48 AM

39 youths arrested for Jamia Masjid stone-pelting: IGP

‘12 of them will be detained under stringent PSA’
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:48 AM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday said that stone pelting won’t be tolerated and 39 youths have been detained for last Friday’s stone pelting and protests at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

“I want to tell it openly that we are not going to tolerate stone-pelting incidents,” the IGP said while addressing a press conference.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

“A total of 39 persons have been arrested so far,” he said. “A dozen of them will be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act.”

IGP said that the police immediately lodged an FIR into the incident and youths who were identified through videos, have been arrested. “Some youths, whose faces are not clear in the videos, are being identified and they too will be arrested,” he said.

On last Friday, a group of youths had staged a protest in Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta. They had later clashed with the police by pelting stones at them.

Related News