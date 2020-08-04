390 new cases; total 22396

The total number of COVID19 cases in J&K reached 22396 with the addition of 390 new positive patients reported today.

For the third time in the past four days, the number of patients recovering from COVID19 has been higher than the number of new patients detected with the two types of tests being carried out in J&K.

Today, 824 COVID19 patients were sent for home quarantine after they recovered from infection. The number of recovered patients reached 14856, as per COVID19 information bulletin issued by UT Government. A total of 8472 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, official data revealed. Of these, 4.6 percent samples tested positive. The positive percentage in J&K has dropped over the past one week from 6.3 percent to around 4 percent.

Currently, 7123 patients, the active positive ones, are undergoing isolation in various hospitals and COVID Care Centers in J&K. Of these, 5222 are admitted in Kashmir division, while 1901 are in Jammu division.

Of today’s positive cases, 238 were from Kashmir division while 152 were from Jammu division.

Srinagar, which has been pummelled by the high incidence of COVID19 infections, had 99 cases confirmed today. The total number of cases reported from Srinagar till date is 5432. Of these, 2300 are yet to be discharged and are undergoing treatment.

Among today’s cases from the capital city, 40 were those who had been tested based on their symptoms, a health official said.

He said that 33 people had been sampled due to their contact with a confirmed patient. In addition, six samples from various organizations stationed in Srinagar also tested positive today.

Five healthcare workers including three doctors from Srinagar were also confirmed to be infected with the respiratory viral infection today.

Anantnag district has 270 active cases including 37 reported today. A health official from the district said none of the new cases had reported contact with a known case but had developed symptoms of COVID19 and subsequently tested positive. He said three pregnant women from the district also tested positive today.

Ganderbal district had 28 new positives today. Most of these were traced by contact tracing. Two healthcare workers from the district also tested positive. Jammu district had 41 cases (14 travelers), Rahouri 21, Updampur 26, Reasi 28, Kathua 4, Samba 11, Doda 7, Poonch 14.

No traveler from Kashmir division was reported as positive today. 12 healthcare workers were among the new cases.