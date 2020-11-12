3G-4G internet ban extended

The J&K administration today extended the ban on 3G-4G mobile internet excluding two districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur till November 26.

Interestingly, the Home Department has cited

elections in 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats, by-elections on over 13000 vacant Panchayat and Urban Local Body seats as one of the reasons to extend the ban on high speed internet.

“The DDC, Panchayat and ULB polls are witnessing high level of interest among the people and it is apprehended that the militants and separatists elements shall make every possible attempt to disrupt the democratic process,” reads the order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra.

Kabra said during the fortnight, there have also been targeted killings of the civilians and political activities that manifest the nefarious designs of militants to dissuade the general public from participating in the election process.

“Such unlawful acts heavily rely upon high speed mobile internet connectivity and are required to be thwarted by taking appropriate pre-emptive measures to create an environment of safety and security for contesting candidates and general public,” the order said.