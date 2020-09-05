3rd phase of back-to-village program from October 2

Amid pandemic, J&K government announced third phase of its flagship back-to-village (B2V) program from 2 to 12 October 2020. Principal Secretary, PDD and Information Department, Rohit Kansal who is also government spokesperson here said that government has decided to organize back-to-village program from 2 to 12 October after the success of earlier two phases.

“Administration will take adequate precautions during the program amid COVID19 pandemic to ensure safety of all,” Kansal said at a press conference here.

“The government,” he said, “has this time around decided to come up with a pre-B2V 3rd phase program, which will start from 10 to 20 September.”

He said that in the next phase of B2V program, the government will focus on action to address the grievances and demands of people rather than listening to the grievances only.

Secretary RDD and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda and Director Information & Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present at the press conference.

The first phase of B2V programme was launched in June and the second phase was launched in November 2019. Kansal termed these two phases a “huge success”.

He said during the program, 4000 gazetted officers from J&K administration visited every Panchayat segment in J&K. “The flagship programme generated huge interest, affection and respect from amongst the people.”

“The phase-I of B2V was an introductory and interactive programme to understand the people’s grievances and demands. The Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how these panchayats are functioning and what are the grievances and demands. The phase-III has been designed on the format for grievance redressal,” he said.

He said during this period all the Deputy Commissioners and respective Superintendents of Police will be available in their office every day except Wednesday and Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 pm while Divisional Commissioners will be available from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on every Tuesday and Thursday.

He said that all the DCs will try to ensure 100 percent saturation of all 55 schemes and to be taken care of by them also.

He said that incharge officers will be administrative secretaries and will make visits to designated districts to have first hand experiences of all developmental works taken under B2V1 and B2V2.

While explaining the third component of pre-B2V Unat Gram Abhiyan, the focus will be on doing development rather than talking development.

“We are confident that the entire next month will be a festival of public grievance redressal, festival of public service delivery and festival of delivery of development at gram Panchayat level,” he added.