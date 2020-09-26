4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Valley on Saturday with its epicentre reported 64 kilometers north west of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) the earthquake occurred at 12:02 pm at a depth of 120 kilometers. However, there were no reports of any damage to property or loss of life, officials said.

Saturday’s earthquake was the second in the Valley this week after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolted summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday night causing panic among the residents. However, the earthquake had caused many speculations as the initial report issued by NCS was inconclusive in terms of defining the exact epicentre of the earthquake.