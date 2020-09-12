4 arrested in Pampore, Tral for 'supporting militants'

Police on Saturday said they have arrested three youths for their alleged role in pasting posters and displaying banners of militants in Pampore town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police also said they have arrested a militant associate in Tral.

According to SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, three persons were arrested for ‘glorifying militancy’ by means of posters and displaying banners in Pampore town.

“The said posters and banners were seized by police and case FIR number 75/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pampore”, Tahir Saleem said.

He identified the arrested as Nadeem Ahmad Dar resident of Drangbal Pampore, Irshad Ahmad Sofi resident of Tulbagh Pampore and Shakir Ahmad Dar of Jalalabad Sopore Baramulla.

A computer and some accessories have also been seized from a printing press at Rangreth.

Police also claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind militant outfit in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

SP Tahir Saleem said the person was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the AGH militants as well as in transporting arms and ammunition of the militants in the Tral area.

The arrested youth has been identified as Adil Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Ratsuna village of Tral.

Incriminating material has been recovered from him and a case has been registered in police station Tral.