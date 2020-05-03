4 children among 8 civilians injured in explosion

At least eight civilians including four children were injured when a shell exploded in orchards at Ahgam area of Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

All the injured were rushed to district hospital Handwara, where from a boy was shifted to Srinagar for advance treatment, police said.

The incident happened just a few kilometres away from Saturday’s encounter site. The shell exploded while locals were fiddling with it on Sunday morning.

Hospital authorities said they received eight injured persons with splinter injuries. “All the injured persons had splinter injuries. They are being treated at the district hospital Handwara. However, a teenager with critical injuries was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advance treatment,” said Dr Rauf, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara.