4 COVID19 deaths in J&K, toll 57

Four people in Kashmir died of COVID19 on Saturday in J&K, taking the death toll to 57.

Two of the deaths took place in SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina.

The first fatality was recorded at SKIMS Bemina. A 74- year old retired male doctor from Srinagar died of the viral illness at SKIMS Bemina. “The patient was admitted at the hospital on June 2, the day he tested positive for COVID19. He had bilateral pneumonia and was a known case of COPD and was undergoing treatment for the same. He died earlier today,” said Dr Reyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina.

The doctor had recently returned from Delhi and had been sampled upon his return.

In evening, a 60-year old Srinagar man died at the hospital. The patient was expected to be discharged tomorrow as his sample was taken today for testing prior to discharge.

Dr Untoo said the patient was admitted as asymptomatic Covid-19 on June 05. He said the deceased had underlying diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. “He suddenly became breathless at 8.00 pm today, developed unconsciousness and was shifted to ICU, where he had hypotension (low blood pressure).”

Dr Untoo said doctors tried resuscitating the patient as per protocol but he could not be revived and was declared dead “ within minutes”. He said the death was due to severe silent MI ( Heart Attack) as the ECG was flat on screen.

A 60-year old man from Shopian became another victim of COVID19 on Saturday. The man died at SMHS Hospital where he had been admitted on 11 June. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the deceased had bilateral pneumonia and was sampled on 12 June. “He died today and his sample later on was found to be positive,” Dr Chaudhary said.

A 75-year old male from Kantbagh Baramulla died at SKIMS Saturday afternoon. Dr Farooq Jan, MS SKIMS said, “The patient had been admitted on Saturday itself with COPD, hypertension, Diabetes and other ailments.” His sample, he said, was reported positive late Saturday evening. With these four deaths, the toll of COVID19 has reached 57 in J&K.