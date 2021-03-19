4-day wet spell likely from Sunday: MeT

The Meteorological Department has predicted a four-day wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday with most inclement weather likely during Monday and Tuesday.

As per a forecast issued by the Meteorological Department (MeT) there are chances of isolated spell of rains on Saturday evening as a Western Disturbance was likely to hit J&K. The MeT forecast said a “fairly widespread rainfall is likely on Sunday while widespread rains” are likely to lash J&K between Monday and Tuesday. The MeT advisory has said that inclement weather could cause disruption in surface transport. The IMD forecast said there was also a possibility of a spell of snowfall in the higher reaches.

Speaking with the Greater Kashmir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said the most inclement weather during the forthcoming wet spell was likely between Monday evening and Tuesday. “We expect rainy weather from Sunday till Wednesday. After the wet spell, the weather is expected to improve from Thursday,” Lotus said.

Meanwhile, the Valley has witnessed an increase in temperatures as summer capital Srinagar recorded 21 degrees Celsius on Friday. This is the highest day temperature recorded during this season so far. On Thursday night, Srinagar recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature. The ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 11 degrees Celsius on Friday and 0 degree Celsius on Thursday night.