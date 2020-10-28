4 deaths, 536 new cases in J&K

Kashmir had its lowest single day COVID19 casualties Wednesday in the recent past, however with 337 new positives, the cases continued to be high. 536 positives and 4 fatalities were added to J&K today.

One 75 year old patient admitted at SMHS Hospital succumbed today, two days after he had tested positive. The patient was a resident of Rajouri Kadal area in Srinagar, a health official said. With his death, the casualties that took place in Srinagar district reached 348, the highest for any district in J&K.

Kashmir had 337 new cases today, among the 536 reported across J&K. The new cases were mostly from Srinagar, which had 130 positives. A health official said among the cases confirmed in Kashmir today, 120 were symptomatic and their symptoms varied from being mild to severe.

Among the randomly taken samples, 45 were positive, while 67 people who had contact with a positive case were also found positive. Four doctors and four other healthcare providers were also confirmed to be infected today. Rapid Antigen Tests had yielded 206 cases reported today in Kashmir division, the official said. In Jammu district 118 fresh cases came to fore, the district’s total cases now 11268.

The total number of active cases in J&K stood at 6976 on Wednesday. Also, 546 people recovered from the viral infection, bringing down the number of active cases and bolstering the recoveries to 84782, 90.96 percent of the reported cases. The cumulative cases are 93213 now.

Official bulletin on the pandemic, issued by J&K Government states that 24026 tests were carried out in J&K in 24 hours prior to Wednesday evening. The positive percentage among the freshly tested samples is thus 2.23, while the overall percentage of positive samples, among the 2238671 tested till date is 4.16.