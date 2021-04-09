4 deaths, 808 new cases in J&K

J&K reported fresh 808 COVID cases and four fatalities in the last 24-hours. With this, the tally of infected cases reported in the last three days has reached to 2500.

For the third day in a row, J&K reported over 800 cases today.

As per the details shared by the Health department, out of 808 cases reported on Friday, 283 were from Jammu division and 525 from Kashmir, taking the total count to 136470; and active positive cases have swelled above 6000 mark.

Srinagar again topped the list today recording 299 cases, Baramulla 104, Budgam 36, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 23, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 10, Shopian 8, Jammu 164, Udhampur 28, Rajouri 9, Doda 9, Kathua 11, Samba 9, Kishtwar 17, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 33.

Regarding fatalities, the health department has stated that four deaths took place since yesterday in J&K, of which two each were from Jammu division and Kashmir.

The total death toll in J&K now is at 2023 with majority of fatalities reported in Kashmir division. In Kashmir 1276 persons have died due to COVID virus and in Jammu death due to viral infection is 747.

Apart from deaths, Kashmir is again having more number of active positive cases, which has again put a burden on hospitals. As per the health department, there are 6115 active cases, 1909 are in Jammu and 4206 in Kashmir division.

Moreover, 312 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 60 from Jammu division and 252 from Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 136470 positive cases, 6115 are Active Positive, 128332 have recovered and 2023 died— 747 in Jammu division and 1276 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that out of 6416947 test results available, 6280477 samples have been found negative till 9 April, 2021.

Till date 1578135 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 60768 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6115 in isolation and 124839 in home surveillance. Besides, 1384390 persons have completed their surveillance period.

According to the bulletin, among the total 136470 positive cases in J&K, 14507 have been reported as travelers while 121963 as others.