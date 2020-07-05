4 deaths take COVID19 toll to 132

Four people died of COVID19 in Kashmir on Sunday, the death toll due to the viral infection reaching 132 in J&K. Sample of a deceased Bandipora resident tested positive after his death.

A 40-year old male from Sangrama Baramulla died early Sunday morning at Chest Diseases Hospital. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said the patient was shifted from SMHS Hospital to the COVID19 facility on 29 June, after he had tested positive for the viral infection. “He had respiratory distress and COVID19 pneumonia,” Dr Tak said. The deceased had no known underlying disease and his death was “purely due to COVID19.”

Three deaths took place at SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. Dr Jan said a 70 year old patient from Wantnag Anantnag died late Saturday night. The elderly male had been on a non-invasive ventilator and had tested positive just before his death. He had been admitted on 03 July, Dr Jan said. “He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia,” he said.

Sunday morning, a 60 year old male from Shadipora Bandipora died of cardio-pulmonary arrest. Dr Jan said the deceased was admitted for a brain disease and had been diagnosed both COVID19 pneumonia. “He had developed sepsis as well,” he said.

Later in evening, a 54 year old male from Baramulla died at SKIMS. The patient had chronic lung disease and COVID19 pneumonia. “He was on ventilator and had tested positive last night,” Dr Jan said.

Sample of a deceased male from Hawal Srinagar, a health official said, also tested positive.

In addition, sample of a patient who died at SMHS Hospital on Saturday tested positive on Sunday. The patient was a resident of Aloosa Bandipora, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the deceased had many age related underlying ailments.

The death toll of COVID19 in Kashmir reached 118 in Kashmir. 14 deaths have taken place in Jammu.