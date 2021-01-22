4 die of COVID19, 88 test positive in Jammu and Kashmir

Four persons died of COVID19 while 88 persons tests positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that with four more fatalities, the COVID19 death toll in J&K rose to 1928 while the 88 new cases took the infection tally to 1,23,852.

Of the four COVID19 fatalities reported during the past 24 hours, two each were reported from Kashmir and Jammu, officials said.

Of the new cases, 46 were reported from Kashmir and 42 from Jammu division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest 32 cases followed by 18 in Srinagar district while six districts – Shopian, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban – did not report any new cases, 12 other districts had cases in single digits, officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1098 in J&K while 1,20,826 patients have recovered so far, officials said.