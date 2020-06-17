4 elderly die of COVID19, J&K toll 67

Kashmir reported for more deaths attributed to COVID19 today taking the overall death toll in J&K to 67.

A Shopian man who had tested positive for COVID19 died at SKIMS, Soura early Wednesday morning. Another man from Baramulla admitted at SMHS Hospital was the second fatality today making it the 65th death due to viral illness in J&K.

A 65-year old male admitted to SKIMS Hospital on 17 June died in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS Soura said. He said the deceased was admitted on 15 June with fever, shortness of breath and was later diagnosed with acute exacerbation of COPD. “He was on non-invasive ventilation as patients son had give given negative consent for intubation,” Dr Jan said. The man tested positive and later died at SKIMS Soura, in less than two days after his admission to the hospital.

Dr Jan said the deceased was a resident of Feripora Shopian.

“A 70-year old Baramulla man who was admitted to SMHS hospital on 15 June died Wednesday evening,” MS SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Chaudhary said. “His swab sample taken on 16 June tested positive for COVID19. He died later today,” Dr Chaudhary said. He said the deceased had hypertension and other age related ailments.

A 65-year old woman of Tengpora Batamaloo who was suffering with pneumonia passed away at 6 pm today,” said MS SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Chaudhary.

A 70-year old of Wadhwan Budgam admitted at SMHS Hospital also passed away today.

“The patient was suffering with pneumonia. His samples were taken for COVID19. He tested positive after his death,” said CMO Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain.