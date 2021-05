UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 2:40 AM

UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 2:40 AM

Three security forces personnel and a civilian were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at Nawabazar area of Srinagar on Friday.

Four persons including a civilian received minor injuries, a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “All of them stable,” he added.

He said that the grenade was hurled on the corona curfew deployment.