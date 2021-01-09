4 members of a family found unconscious in Shopian

Four members of a family were hospitalised on Saturday morning after they fell unconscious in their sleep at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that Javed Ahmad Thoker, his wife and their two children were found unconscious at their home in Nusipora Keegam village of the district.

The locals and police, according to the official, immediately rushed them to a nearby medical facility in Rajpora.

A local resident told the Greater Kashmir that after the initial treatment all of the four family members were stable. He said that the family had kept some room heating device on throughout the night that could have left them unconscious.