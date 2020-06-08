4 militants killed in Shopian

Just 14 hours after an encounter in Shopian in which five militants were killed on Sunday, four more HM militants were killed in another encounter in Pinjoora village in the district on Monday.

The encounter at Pinjoora broke out at around 2 am and ended at around 11 am with the killing of four militants.

According to a police official, following inputs about militants a joint operation was launched by army, CRPF and police in the village.

“During search operation as soon as the contact was established, exchange of firing took place which ended after the house in which the militants had taken shelter was razed to ground. Later bodies of all four militants were retrieved,” he said.

According to police, arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot.

According to sources, all the slain militants were locals, however the identity of the slain militants has not been revealed by police.

One residential house and a cowshed were razed to ground during the encounter.

As the news about the encounter spread, youth rushed to the village and resorted to stone pelting on the security forces. The forces fired tear gas shells on the youth.

The 2G internet remained snapped in the whole district for the second consecutive day. It was snapped on Sunday morning soon after the encounter at Reban broke out.

While talking to media, DIG South Kashmir Atul Goyal said, “It is a very big success for security forces and we hope it will be a blow to the militant organizations.”

“The number of militants is decreasing day by day and the recruitment too is coming down.”

In a statement, police said, “The identification and affiliation of the killed militants is being ascertained. However as per credible sources they belonged to HM. All dead bodies of militants have been sent to Baramulla for their last rites. Families if any, are requested to identify them at Baramulla and if identified, the families can associate in burial and last rites as per religious practices.”

Lately, police have been denying the bodies of militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds. The bodies of the slain militants are taken either to Sonamarg or Baramulla in north Kashmir for burial.