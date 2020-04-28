4 more cases in Baramulla

Four persons from Baramulla were tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Among the positive cases include two boys aged 8 and 7 and an eight year old girl from old town.

With four fresh positive cases, the total number of cases in Baramulla town and its adjacent village, Malpora and Zandfaran, has reached 21.

With the positive case of 8 year old girl, the number of cases in the densely populated old town Baramulla has reached three, two woman and a girl.

“All the persons tested positive for the virus on Tuesday are among the primary contacts of earlier cases. Two of them are contacts of earlier tested policeman, while the girl is primary contact of a woman tested positive for the virus at Kakar Hamam area of old town,” said an official of health department.