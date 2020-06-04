4 more cases in Ladakh

Four more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh union territory on Thursday, taking the total number positive cases to 94.

As per a media bulletin, Health department Leh received 66 sample reports from NCDC New Delhi, 1 positive and 38 negative reports are of Leh district and 3 positive and 24 negative reports are of Kargil district.

The condition of all 45 active cases of COVID19 in Ladakh is stable. There are 9 active case in Leh district and 36 active cases in Kargil district.

Ladakh has reported one COVID death so far.