4 more COVID19 deaths; total 160

No abate was witnessed in COVID19 deaths in Kashmir as four more people lost lives to the viral infection on Friday, a 35-year old Srinagar woman and a 95-year old Shopian man among them.

At SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, two deaths attributed to COVID19 took place on Friday. A Shopian man over 95-years old died at the hospital around 7 pm on Friday. The deceased patient, according to Dr Shifa Deva medical superintendent of the hospital, had been admitted on 8 July after being referred from Shopian. “His age was recorded as 100 at hospital but he was over 95 years. The patient had acute respiratory distress and age related ailments,” she said.

The man is the oldest person to die of COVID19 in J&K till date. Earlier, a 90-year old man from Kulgam had succumbed to the viral disease.

Earlier in the day, an 80-year old from Dardsun Kupwara died at the Bemina hospital. The patient had been admitted on 04 July with hypertension, diabetes and pneumonia. “He died in the morning,” Dr Deva said.

At Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, three deaths were recorded today. These included a 35-year old woman from Noorbagh Srinagar. The patient had been admitted to the hospital 08 July, a day after she had tested positive. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said the patient was a diabetic and had thyroid issues. “She had bilateral pneumonia due to COVID19,” he said. The young female patient, Dr Tak said, had been put on a ventilator but her condition did not improve.

Another Srinagar resident, an 80-year old from Habba Kadal died hours later, Dr Tak said. The patient had epilepsy and hypertension. He had been admitted on 08 July to the hospital and died early Friday morning. An 82-year old from Kokernag Anantnag also died at CD Hospital. The patient had bilateral pneumonia. He had been admitted on 04 July and died late Thursday night.

Kashmir has witnessed 145 COVID19 deaths till date, while J&K death toll has reached 160.