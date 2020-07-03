4 more COVID19 deaths

Four patients died of COVID19 in Kashmir on Friday, the death toll in J&K reaching 121. Kashmir has borne the brunt with 107 deaths till date. An 60 year old male patient from Raj Bagh in Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital in the night intervening Thursday and Friday. The patient had been admitted during the day with heart ailment and bilateral pneumonia. “He was found positive for COVID19 and passed away post midnight,” Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said.

On Friday evening, an 80 year old patient with bilateral pneumonia and a known case of chronic kidney disease died at Chest Diseases Hospital. The patient had been shifted from SMHS Hospital on Thursday after he was found COVID19 positive, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said.

Srinagar district’s death toll due to COVID19 reached 29 on Friday. It is the highest among all districts, and accounts for one-fourths of all deaths in Kashmir division.

Another patient, a 70 year old from Sopore area of Baramulla died at CD Hospital. The patient was suffering from diabetes and was referred from SMHS Hospital on 29 June, Dr Tak said. “The deceased had acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID19,” he said.

Earlier in the day, another 69 year patient from Baramulla died at CD Hospital. The patient had been shifted from SMHS Hospital to the CD Hospital, a COVID19 facility on Thursday. “He was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia and diabetes, apart from pulmonary disease,” Dr Tak said.

With this death, Baramulla district’s COVID19 death toll reached 20, the second highest in J&K.

J&K has witnessed 121 people dying of COVID19 till date. Among these, 107 have died in Kashmir division.