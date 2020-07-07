4 more die of COVID19, toll 143

Four people died of COVID19 between Monday night and Tuesday evening in Kashmir, the death toll in J&K reaching 143.

Two deaths took place at SMHS Hospital. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said a 78 year old female patient from Khrew Pulwama who was admitted to the hospital on 5 July died at the hospital on 7 July. He said the patient had bilateral pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID19.

Another patient tested positive posthumously, Dr Chaudhary said. The deceased was a 65 year old from Noorbagh area of Srinagar and was brought to the hospital Tuesday morning. “The patient died soon after admission to the Triage of the hospital,” he said adding her swab sample had been taken and tested positive later. This patient was also diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

At Chest Diseases Hospital, a 63 year old from Kunzer Baramulla died earlier in the day. The patient had been admitted to the hospital after she tested positive for COVID19 on 03 July. “She died early this morning,” Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said adding that the patient was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia and had underlying diseases – diabetes and hypertension.

A 75 year old from Ladoora Baramulla also died at SMHS Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on 04 July with bilateral pneumonia.

Later in the evening, a 62 year old from Batpora Anantnag died at SKIMS. The patient was admitted to the hospital on 06 July and his test was reported positive today, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the patient was a known case of diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).