4 PDP leaders detained

Senior PDP leader and former minister Nayeem Akhter was reportedly detained on Monday.

“J&K admin is on an arrest spree today. PDP’s Nayeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K police & is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow & don’t want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in J&K,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, two senior Peoples Democratic Party leaders were detained by a central agency in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The duo, according to their families, were arrested from their residential quarters in Khanabal housing colony.

“They are being questioned at police station Bijbehara.”

The party chief and former Chief Minister termed the arrests as ‘Gunda Raj.’

“Total lawlessness as PDP’s Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is “upar say order”. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj,” former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The officials, however, are tight-lipped about their arrest. Madni is also the maternal uncle of Mehbooba. Later in the evening, police said it detained PDP district president for Kangan, Bashir Ahmad.

4 PDP leaders taken into preventive custody: Police

Police sources confirmed that 4 PDP leaders have been taken into “preventive custody” ahead of counting for District Development Council election.

“Some leaders that included Sartaj Madni, Naeem Akhtar, Mansoor Peerzada and Bashir Ahmad have been taken into preventive custody.

The step has been taken to avoid and law and order problem ahead of counting,” police sources said.