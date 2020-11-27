4 Shopian missing youth traced

Four youth from south Kashmir’s Shopian district who had gone missing in Delhi, were traced on Friday.

The youth, according to their families, had been “picked up” by the police and handed over to them on Friday evening. “They were in the custody of Delhi police’s Special Cell”, said Fayaz Ahmad, cousin of Arif Bilal Dar, one of the traced youth.

Arif, a resident of Sharatpora village along with Sumair Ahmad Shah, Dawood Ahmad Thokar and Yawar Ghulam had vanished from Delhi on November 24.

On Thursday, their distraught families travelled all the way to Delhi to look for them. “We dropped in at the Jamia Masjid police station where the police officials apprised us that they were in the custody of Delhi police’s special cell in Janakpuri”, said Abdul Hameed, father of Sumair.

While Dawood and Yawar are the residents of Chakoora village, Sumair hails from Shalatoo hamlet of the district.

According to a family member, Dawood is a trucker who ferried an apple laden lorry to Delhi and was accompanied by Yawir, a farmer by profession.

He said that they had lost contact with the duo on November 24 after they unloaded the truck at Azadpore Mandi and went to the market to buy spices.

Arif along with Sumair had left for Delhi on November 23, where the latter pursues a nursing course. Their families had not heard from them from November 24 afternoon.