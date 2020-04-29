Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf, Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 12:14 AM

4 SSB personnel, 1 cop injured in Nowhatta grenade attack

Former special police officer shot at in Kupwara
Representational Pic

Four paramilitary personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)  and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack in Nowhatta area of Srinagar Wednesday evening. The grenade was lobbed at a naka point established to check night movement in the area.

SSP Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal, said that four personnel of SSB and a policeman suffered minor injuries in the grenade attack. “Hunt has been launched to track down the attackers.”

Reports said that reinforcement has arrived at the spot and the area was being searched.

Meanwhile, militants shot at and injured a former special police officer on Wednesday in Kupwara district, police said.

The militants barged into the house of Ali Mohammad Beigh at Beigh Mohalla in Kralgund area of the district and opened firing on him, a police official said.

He said Beigh was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognizance of the matter, he added.

