4 youth held while trying to cross LoC in Uri

Four youth were arrested by the security forces near Line of Control (LoC) in Uri on Friday, an official said, adding that the group was trying to cross over into the Pakistan administered Kashmir for arms training.

He said, “Based on specific inputs about the movement of a group of youth intending to exfiltrate the LoC in Uri sector, a joint team of Army, CRPF and police launched the operation to nab them. The four member group was apprehended in the upper reaches of Limber Uri.”

He identified the arrested youth as Adil Ahmad Dar, 22, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam, Tahir Shamim Lone, 19, son of Shamim Ahmad Lone of Kapran Shopian, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, 18, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra, 19, son of Ghulam Nabi Parra of Tapper Pattan.

Sameer Ahmad Bhat, 18, of Seer Dari Sopore was missing since 10 June (Monday). The family of the Sameer Bhat had filed a missing report at Police station Tarzoo on Monday.

The other arrested youth, Naveed Ahmad Parra, 19, of Takiya Tapper Pattan was missing since 9 June (Sunday). The family members had earlier made passionate appeal to their missing son to return and had filed a missing report at Police station Pattan.