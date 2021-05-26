40 deaths, 3037 new COVID-19 cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 40 deaths related to Covid-19 while 3037 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, marking a slight dip in fatalities reported.

J&K has reported 1419 deaths in May, Jammu has become the first district in the Union Territory to record over 1000 deaths. The total number of fatalities in J&K has gone to 3702.

Out of 40 fatalities reported on Wednesday, 19 patients died in Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division.

As per details shared by the health department, 05 patients died in GMC Jammu, 01 in GMC Doda, 02 in ASCOMS Jammu, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 03 in CHC Bani, 01 in CHC Katra, 01 in CHC Bhaderwah, 01 in CH Udhampur, 01 in Psychiatry Hosp Jmu, 01 in SMVDNH Katra, 02 in Home/ Brought Dead, 03 in SMHS Sgr, 05 in SKIMS Soura, 02 in DH Pulwama, 03 in GMC Anantnag, 03 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in JLNM Hospital, 01 in CD Hosp Sgr, 01 in CHC Kupwara & 01 in CHC Tangdar.

After two days, J&K again reported infection cases over 3000. On Wednesday, 3037 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in J&K out of 47788 tests (RAT, RT-PCR) – 1089 from Jammu division and 1948 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar reported 493 cases, Baramulla 260, Budgam 197, Pulwama 145, Kupwara 153, Anantnag 212, Bandipora 89, Ganderbal 219, Kulgam 117, Shopian 63, Jammu 445, Udhampur 83, Rajouri 126, Doda 91, Kathua 82, Samba 46, Kishtwar 35, Poonch 66, Ramban 99 and Reasi 16.

With an increase in the number of recovered patients, the number of active cases in the last couple days have come from 50,000 to 43892, of which 26168 are in Kashmir division and 17724 in Jammu division.

Once again the number of patients recovered from deadly diseases has outnumbered new infection cases. On Wednesday, 4023 patients recovered from Covid taking the total number of recoveries to 231265.

As per the details, 2740 patients are admitted in hospitals, and the government has kept 5456 hospital beds for Covid patients across Jammu and Kashmir.