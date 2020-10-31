Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 1:07 AM

40% syllabus relaxation in class 10-12 exams

Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 1:07 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has raised the syllabus relaxation for class 10th to 12th students from 30 percent to 40 percent in the upcoming annual examinations.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“The class 10th, 11th and 12th students appearing in ensuing annual (Regular) 2020 examinations in Kashmir Division and winter zones of Jammu division shall require to attempt 60 percent marks only from the given question papers which shall be treated as equivalent to 100 percent at the time of evaluation,” reads a notification issued by director academics JKBOSE, adding that it will be the one time exception for students this year in view of COVID19 pandemic.

“The score of students attempting less than 60 percent from the question paper shall be raised proportionately,” the notification reads.

Earlier, the J&K government had announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus.

As per the dates already notified by JKBOSE, the annual examination of class 10th and 12th students will commence from November 09 and 10 respectively.

