40-year old among 10 COVID19 victims

COVID19 has consumed many young lives in Kashmir, a 40 year old Srinagar resident among the 10 fresh casualties recorded on Sunday. The death toll reached 711 in J&K.

Nine out of every 100 people who have lost life to the viral infection in Kashmir have been less than 45 years of age, official data reveals. As per the data, 55 people who have lost lives were 45 years or less. The age data is available for 631 casualties in Kashmir.

A 40 year old man from Bemina Srinagar lost life at SMHS Hospital late Saturday night. A doctor working at the hospital said the patient was admitted on 26 August with fever and breathlessness and was diagnosed with COVID19 pneumonia after he tested positive. The doctor said the patient’s condition did not improve despite treatment. “He remained admitted for three days but his condition was continuously deteriorating,” the doctor said. He breathed his last around midnight, he said.

A 50 year old woman from Panzoo Tral in Pulwama also died at the same hospital. She was diabetic and was admitted on 24 August. A 52 year old woman from Magam Budgam expired Sunday evening at SMHS Hospital.

A 56 year old from Sheikzoo Ganderbal was also admitted at this hospital, an official said. However, he said, the patient lost life soon after admission. “She was in a critical condition when brought to the hospital, he said.

At Chest Diseases Hospital, a 65 year old woman from Chattergam Budgam died two weeks after admission. Another 65 year old woman from Tangmarg Baramulla admitted with bilateral pneumonia lost life at SMHS Hospital three days after admission. She was continuously on oxygen support but could not make it, a doctor said. A 70 year old man from Batamaloo Srinagar admitted at the same hospital was also among the casualties reported from this hospital.

Meanwhile three people from Jammu division died due to COVID19. All the three were females. These were a 47 year old woman from Prem Nagar Jammu, a 46 year old woman from Arnia Jammu and a 55 year old woman from Khour Jammu. All the three were admitted at GMC Jammu.