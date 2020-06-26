Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:07 AM

'404 stranded Kashmir residents return from Pakistan'

As many as 404 Kashmiri residents stranded in Pakistan due to covid-19 lockdown have returned to J&K by road.

“We received 204 Kashmiri residents who returned from Pakistan at Lakhanpur and provided edibles to them before they proceeded towards Kashmir,” Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat said.

Bhagat said they had come in eight buses and two small vehicles. “Samba district administration had arranged dinner for them,” he said.

He said 200 more Kashmir residents, who have returned from Pakistan, will reach Lakhanpur late evening today. The DC said a total 404 have returned from Pakistan.

Imtiyaz Ahmed Lone, who returned from Pakistan via Wagah border, said: “We were stranded in Islamabad (Pakistan) for more than three months. Some of the returnees are students and some are those who had gone Pakistan to meet their relatives,” Lone said.

Another returnee, Rauf Rafiq Ahmed Bhat said that he was stranded in Lahore, Pakistan for four months. “We are thankful to the Government of India for facilitating our return to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Khalik-Ul-Rehman, resident of Rajouri, said he was stranded in Mirpur, Pakistan administered Kashmir.

