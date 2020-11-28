407 beneficiaries got 3161 kanals of land in Samba under Roshni Act

As many as 407 people including two sons of a former Chairman Legislative Council, son of an ex-MLA, prominent businessmen, have taken benefit of over 3161 kanals of land under Roshni Act in Samba district.

In Jammu district, the revenue officials through its details have claimed that a former MLC and leader of PDP has occupied Government land in Sunjwan.

As per the figures of Deputy Commissioner Samba around 407 people have been benefited under Roshni Act which includes prominent politicians, businessmen, former legislators, retired army personnel, farmers and others.

These people have been benefited on 3161 kanals and 6.5 marla in six Tehsils of Samba district i.e. Samba, Vijaypur, Ghagwal, Ramgarh, Rajpura and Bari Brahmana.

Prominent among the Roshni beneficiaries are two sons of senior Congress leader and ex-Chairman Legislative Council on 34 kanals and 11 marla land at Palth. Sanjeev Sharma, who is a son of ex-MLA Parkash Chand Sharma, Samba, an influential Congress Party leader has also benefited under Roshni on 3 kanals of land at Nandni.

As per the official details, a prominent businessman namely Sahil Mahajan, son of Sneh Gupta benefited under Roshni on 20 kanals of land at Birpur. Sahil bought this land from a farmer namely Sehdev Singh son of Kanwal Singh.

Meanwhile, another businessman namely Sudhir Khurana son of Nand Lal, Hira Lal son of Jagan Nath, resident of Jammu, at present MVI School has been benefited under Roshni for 25 kanals of land at Salmeri in Samba district.

In a fresh list, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu has released a list in which 48 kanals of government land has been under illegal occupation.

As per the official details, the former MLC and PDP leader Nizamud Din Khatana has occupied 8 kanals of land in Sunjwan, businessman Sajjad Choudhary has occupied 20 kanals in Jammu, a government employee has encroached 17 kanals and 9 marlas of land in Panjgrian, and National Garage through SL Gulhati Jammu has also been established on 3 kanals and 9 marlas of government land.