41 deaths 3571 fresh cases in J&K | 1126 cases recorded in Srinagar alone

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 41 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 and 3571 fresh infection cases in the last 24-hours.

In just two days, J&K has reported 88 deaths due to COVID. The total number of fatalities reported in UT since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 2370.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 41 fatalities, 28 were from Jammu division and 13 from Kashmir.

As per the break-up, 15 persons died in GMC Jammu, 02 in GMC Rajouri, 05 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GMC Doda, 01 in EMC Amritsar, 02 in CD Hospital Jammu, 01 in Home, 02 in JLNM, 02 in SKIMS, 03 in SMHS, 01 in SKIMS JVC, 03 in DH Kulgam and 02 in DH Pulwama.

Of the 3571 positive cases, 1150 were from Jammu division and 2421 from Kashmir taking the overall number of infected cases to 183486.

Srinagar again reported the highest number of cases, 1126, in J&K. Srinagar has reported 45648 positive cases (including 1126 cases reported today) with 9554 active positive, 35541 recovered (including 437cases recovered today), 553 deaths.

Baramulla has reported 268 Covid positive cases, Budgam 195, Pulwama 99, Kupwara 122, Anantnag 222, Bandipora 71, Ganderbal 68, Kulgam 188, Shopian 62, Jammu 486, Udhampur 105, Rajouri 162, Doda 25, Kathua 120, Samba 115, Kishtwar 20, Poonch 45, Ramban 34 and Reasi 38.

With the spike in the cases, the number of active positive cases in J&K has reached to 32,421, which was less than 600 in March. Out of total active cases, 20731 are in Kashmir division and 11690 from Jammu division.

With 1,453 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 148695 which is 82 percent of the total cases.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals has gone above 1977. The current bed capacity for COVID patients in J&K is 3679, of which 1977 patients are admitted, 1573 are on oxygen support and 84 on ventilator support.

According to the official details among the total 183486 positive cases in J&K, 19654 have been reported as travelers while 163832 as others.