41 new cases in Baramulla

With 41 persons testing positive for COVID19, Baramulla district recorded highest spike on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the district has reached 207. A health official said that among the new positives include 10 from Watrgam Rafiabad, 9 from Khawja Bagh and 7 from Gantmulla. “All the positives are the primary contacts of earlier tested cases,” said Dr Sayed Masood, Medical Superintendent of associated hospital Government medical College Baramulla.

“The 10 persons tested positive in Watrgam are the family members of two bakers earlier tested positive for the virus,” said Kifayat Ahmad, Tehsildar Watergam. Medical Superintendent GMC Baramulla, Dr Sayed Masood said that all the nine persons tested positive from Khawjabagh had contact history with a local person who has arrived from Maharashtra and was earlier tested positive.