422 new cases; tally 28892

As many as 422 more people tested positive for COVID19 in J&K today, the cumulative tally reaching 28892 here.

Of today’s positives, 341 were from Kashmir division, while 81 were from Jammu division. As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, the number of recovered patients reached 21296 today as 353 more went home from hospitals after treatment. The number of active cases in the UT crossed 7000 mark again and reached 7048.

A health official said the Government was to start rapid antigen testing at Srinagar Airport. All travelers arriving from outside will be tested with this fast, half-an hour testing method, he said.

A health official said a major proportion of the cases reported from Kashmir division today were people who were symptomatic and were sampled due to this, either on advice of doctor, or self-reporting. He said about 100 such people tested positive today. The official said over 130 people had been traced, tested and found positive by line listing. These, he said, were contacts of known cases. Over 20 people comprising service providers, including police were found positive today in Kashmir.

After many days, the number of cases from Srinagar was less than 50. The capital city had 48 cases today. Bandipora, which has been recording a high number of positive cases in the recent past had its cases increased by 49 today. The total number of cases in Bandipora reached 1476. About half of these, 709, were reported in the past two weeks only.

Kupwara had 46 cases, Ganderbal 43, Anantnag 43, Pulwama 42, Budgam 40, Baramulla 9 and Shopian 6. In Kashmir division, 46 people reported today were arriving from outside and include some non-locals as well, a health official said. He said 32 cases from Jammu, out of 81 today, were travelers, many of them non-locals.