42,836 cases, 1,389 deaths in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 42,836 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 83 deaths and a record jump of 2,573 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 29,685, while 11,761 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 27.45 per cent people have recovered so far from the disease,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 83 deaths deaths were reported since Sunday evening, of which 28 fatalities were reported from Gujarat, 27 from Maharashtra, nine from Madhya Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Karnataka and Uttarkahand, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 548. Gujarat comes second with 290 deaths followed by Madhya Pradesh at 165, Rajasthan at 71, Delhi at 64, Uttar Pradesh at 45, Andhra Pradesh at 36 and West Bengal at 35.