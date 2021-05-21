43 Covid deaths, 3848 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir has reported a slight dip in Covid related fatalities and cases as 43 deaths and 3848 positives were reported in the last 24 hours.

In this week so far, J&K has reported over 300 deaths due to Covid, though on Friday a lesser number of deaths in comparison to other days of the week were reported, with it the total death toll in J&K has reached 3465.

However amid this Covid gloom the number of recoveries of Covid patients has again outnumbered the daily cases reported. On Friday, 4466 more Covid-19 patients recovered, 1730 from Jammu Division and 2736 from Kashmir Division.

Jammu again recorded a higher number of Covid related fatalities on Friday. Jammu logged 27 deaths while 16 persons succumbed in Kashmir division.

Among the deceased in Kashmir include a 33-year-old non-local, a 70-year-old man from Habak Zakoora, 50-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla, a 33-year-old man from Bhagalpur Bihar, presently at Sonwar Srinagar, a 59-year-old woman from Tral, Pulwama. Out of 43 deaths reported today, 13 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in GMC Doda, 03 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GH Gandhi Nagar Jmu, 01 in CH Udhampur, 01 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in CHC Ramnagar, 01 in CHC Surankote, 01 in DH Reasi, 01 in DH Poonch, 01 in PGI Chandigarh, 01 in SMGS Jmu, 01 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 05 in SMHS Sgr, 02 in CHC Tangdar, 01 in GMC Anantnag, 03 in GMC Baramulla, 01 in CD Hosp Srinagar, 01 in SDH Sopore and 02 in JLNM Sgr. J&K reported 3848 Covid positive cases on Friday, of which again the majority number of persons testing positive were from Kashmir division. Kashmir reported 2406 Covid cases while Jammu division reported 1442 infection cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infection cases to 263905.

Srinagar continues to top the list of districts reporting the highest number of daily positive cases. Srinagar reported 598 Covid positive cases. Baramulla has reported 320 Covid positive cases, Budgam 344, Pulwama 224, Kupwara 204, Anantnag 303, Bandipora 105, Ganderbal 125, Kulgam 121, Shopian 62, Jammu 401, Udhampur 160, Rajouri 155, Doda 58, Kathua 130, Samba 163, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 48, Ramban 201and Reasi 96. With recoveries outnumbering the new Covid cases, the active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has come down below 50,000. Currently J&K has 49893 active cases – 29292 in Kashmir and 20601 in Jammu division. The spurt in active cases has pushed J&K’s beleaguered healthcare infrastructure. As on Friday, 3230 patients are admitted in different hospitals, 2678 are on oxygen support and 125 are on ventilator support.