The sampling of students and staff members was conducted for the consecutive second day in the Jammu University campus in which 43 tested Covid-19 positive.

“The sampling was conducted in the Girls Hostel of the University. The infected includes 38 girl students and 5 employees,” an official said.

The infected girls have been isolated in the hostel rooms and the hostel has been converted into a quarantine facility. Yesterday, 26 faculty members had tested positive in the university.