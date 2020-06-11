Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Sopore,
UPDATED: June 12, 2020, 12:04 AM

43 patients recover in Sopore

As many as 43 persons were discharged from the COVID19 hospital Sopore on Thursday after their repeat samples tested negative.

A health official said that now the total active cases in Sopore are 88.

“The recovery rate of patients is satisfactory. We are expecting several more will be discharged in coming days as they have tested negative but need to be tested again to ensure they have recovered completely,” said Dr Rudyana, incharge COVID 19 Hospital Sopore.

Baramulla district has recorded seven deaths due to COVID 19. While 45 areas have been declared as Red Zones, there are 340 cases active in the district.

