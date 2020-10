Forty-four more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh union territory on Monday, officials said. 37 positive sample reports were received by CMO Leh and 7 positive sample reports received by CMO Kargil.

Moreover, 39 COVID patients recovered and were discharged. With this, the total number of COVID19 active cases in UT Ladakh has gone up to 1106; 773 in Leh district and 333 in Kargil.