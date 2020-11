44 KAS officers get Selection Grade

The General Administration Department (GAD) today accorded sanction to the placement of 44 Time Scale KAS officers in the Selection Grade of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) on a stop-gap basis in their own pay and grade.

These 44 KAS officers who received Selection Grade include Riyaz Ahmed Shah, Sachin Jamwal, Prem Singh, Dr Zakir Hussain, Mohammed Ashraf, Amreet Singh, Afshan Masood, Devinder Paul, Rajive Magotra, Mohammed Syed Khan, S. Parmjeet Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Ravi Mohan Khajuria, Rajesh Kumar Basotra, Priyanka Bhat, Naryan Dutt, Romin Ahmed, Hitesh Gupta, Hakeem Tanveer Ahmed, Sukh Paul Singh, Chander Kishore Sharma, Amit Vermani, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Shahnawaz Shah, Jagdish Singh, Renu Kumari, Mohammed Assadullah Rather, Qazi Irfan Rasool Zargar, Wasim Raja Dar, Naresh Kumar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Narinder Kour, Veedushi Kapoor, Dr Zahoor Ahmed Raina, Sanjeev Rana, Reyaz Ahmed Malik, Pankaj Kumar Anand, Reyaz Ahmed Beigh, Abdul Star, Anil Kumar Chandail, Hamida Akhter, Sameer Naik, Kartar Singh and Shahid Mehmood.

Of the 44, nine officers have been transferred to a new place of posting.

As per the GAD’s transfer order, Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, Mohammad Syed Khan, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, Priyanka Bhat, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, against an available vacancy.

Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, Renu Kumari, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi.

Qazi Irfan Rasool Zargar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Deputy Director, Information (KBI), New Delhi, Veedushi Kapoor, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner, New Delhi. She shall continue to hold the additional charge of Deputy Director, Information (KBI), New Delhi, till further orders. Personnel Officer in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-I), Srinagar.

Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, Pankaj Kumar Anand, KAS, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Udhampur, relieving Ashok Kumar, KAS, ADDC, Udhampur of the additional charge of the post.

Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Sameer Naik, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, (Appeals-II), Srinagar. Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, Kartar Singh, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri.