449 new Covid cases, 13 deaths in J&K

Another 449 people tested positive for COVID19 in J&K today, the total number of cases in the UT reached 28470 with this number. Meanwhile 13 more lives were lost to the pandemic in J&K, the toll reaching 548.

A 23 year old female from Shopian who had tested positive for COVID19 died at District Hospital Pulwama. A doctor at the hospital said the patient had suffered a haemorrhage and had died a day ago and her sample tested positive for COVID19.

Other deaths attributed to the viral infection in Kashmir included four Pulwama residents aged between 62 and 75 years, three Srinagar residents aged between 65 and 94 years, two Budgam residents – 66 and 70 and one resident each from Anantnag, Bandipora and Ganderbal aged 55, 60 and 75 respectively.

In Kashmir, 507 people have died of COVID19 till date, an official in the health and medical education department said. He said the deaths have mostly taken place in elderly but many young individuals, otherwise healthy, have also fallen victim to the disease.

Of the total, 22093 cases are of people living in Kashmir division, official bulletin on the pandemic said. In Kashmir, 349 new positives were confirmed today, taking the cumulative to beyond 22000 mark. Jammu has 6377 cases detected so far.

A health official said over half of the cases reported till date were among the samples taken from red zones. The official said that ‘immaculate contact tracing’ in Kashmir has been helping in containing infection in the past as it would ensure that infected contacts are traced and tested early. Moreover, he said, the number of tests in J&K, he said, has been among the highest in India.

Among the new cases in Kashmir division today, over 100 samples were of the defence personnel, a health official said. In addition, samples of 70 randomly picked service providers and other people from red zones tested positive today. Based on the prescription of treating doctors, over 90 people experiencing COVID19 symptoms were found positive after testing.

Srinagar had the highest number of cases today -129. A health official said approximately 70 of them were among the samples taken from security forces stationed in Srinagar. The total number of cases reported from Srinagar is 6915. Of these, 1689 are currently undergoing treatment.

The number of cases in other districts today were: Baramulla 42, Pulwama 24, Budgam 31, Anantnag 23, Kulgam 0, Shopian 5, Kupwara 27, Bandipora 43, Ganderbal 25. In Kashmir, 34 of the new cases were among people arriving from outside.

In Jammu division, out of the 100 cases reported today, 42 had arrived recently from outside.

267 COVID19 patients recovered today and were discharged, with this the number of recovered cases reached 20943.