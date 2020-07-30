450 new cases, 520 recoveries

Out of the 12007 tests carried out in the past 24 hours in J&K, 450 were reported as positive for the coronavirus infection. 520 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.

While the quantum of COVID19 testing has increased majorly in the past three days in J&K, the number of positive cases ending out of this has not seen a major jump.

Information bulletin issued by J&K Government reveals that till 23 July, the number of Covid19 tests carried out and reported was 548877. The number stood at 627387 on 30 July. In the past seven days, 78510 tests have been carried out. Out of these, 3440 samples tested positive. The positive percentage in the week gone by has been 4.3 percent.

In the week prior to that, 67425 tests were carried out in the UT. Among these, 4273 samples tested positive – 6.3 percent positivity. The positive percentage of Covid19 has dropped in J&K in the past one week, analyses of official data reveals.

The number of recovered cases today was more than new cases. With the 520 patients recovering today, the number of recovered cases in J&K reached 11842. The total number of cases has reached 19869, of which 7662 are active positive.

Among the fresh cases, 367 were from Kashmir division, while 83 were from Jammu division.

In Kashmir, a health official said, 80 new cases were of people who had reported to hospitals with COVID19 symptoms. He said about 30 people from red zones who had been sampled randomly also tested positive. In addition, he said, over 10 pregnant women and over 25 service providers tested positive. The remaining, he said, were all contacts of known cases.

In Kashmir, 183 cases were reported from Srinagar district. Among these 133 were travelers returning from outside. A health official said most of the new cases in Srinagar reported today were traced and tested based on their contact with known positive cases and symptomatic cases. He said the new cases were spread across almost all areas of the city.

The total number of active cases in Srinagar on Thursday was 2658.

42 new cases were reported from Baramulla district. The district’s total cases reached 1877, of which 500 are undergoing treatment currently, official bulletin stated. The new cases in Baramulla included many symptomatic cases that had self reported to health facilities, a health official said.

32 cases from Pulwama tested positive. These were mostly service providers and random samples from red zones, a health official said.

In other districts, the number of cases today were: Kulgam 2, Shopian 6, Anantnag 20, Kupwara 16, Budgam 20, Bandipora 33, Ganderbal 13.

In Jammu district, 38 cases of COVID19 were reported today. Of the total cases reported from the district, 38 had recent travel history and were sampled upon their arrival to the UT.