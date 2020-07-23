45000 cases, 1129 deaths in India in a day

India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh Covid19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. But the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,26,167.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark.

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,37,607 cases and 12,556 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,86,492 cases, and 3,144 deaths.

Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 75,000 cases.

With 1,227 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,26,323 cases and 3,719 deaths.

Gujarat has 51,399 cases, Uttar Pradesh (55,588), Rajasthan (32,334), Madhya Pradesh (24,842), West Bengal (49,321), Haryana (28,186), Andhra Pradesh (64,713), Telangana (49,259), Assam (26,772), Jammu and Kashmir (15,711), Kerala (15,032), Odisha (19,835) and Bihar (30,369).

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,166,401, while the fatalities rose to 621,890, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,967,917 and 143,147, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,227,514 infections and 82,771 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,193,078), and is followed by Russia (787,890), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,952), Iran (281,413), Spain (267,551), Pakistan (267,428), Saudi Arabia (258,156), Italy (245,032), Turkey (222,402), France (215,605), Bangladesh (213,254), Colombia (211,038), Germany (204,276), Argentina (141,900), Canada (113,790) and Qatar (107,871), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,586), Mexico (41,190), Italy (35,082), France (30,175), India (28,732), Spain (28,426), Iran (14,853), Peru (13,767) and Russia (12,726)