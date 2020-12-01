454 new cases, 8 COVID19 casualties in J&K

The percentage of samples that tested positive for Covid19 among those tested increased on Tuesday in comparison to that of last week. Eight people lost life while 454 tested positive in J&K on Tuesday.

J&K has been witnessing an increase in the positive percentage of samples. While in the week gone by, the positive percentage was around 1.5 percent, it was reported to be 2 percent today. As per the official bulletin on COVID19 issued by the J&K Government, 22362 samples were tested across the districts. Of these, 454 were found positive.

Today, 217 samples from Jammu division and 237 from Kashmir division were found infected with SARs-CoV2. Jammu division, which has been witnessing a spike in the number of cases

post the festive season, had a decrease in cases today. A senior health official attributed the decrease in the cases to reduced sampling in the division on Monday, which was a public holiday.

However, in terms of mortality, the division suffered the death of five people who had tested positive recently.

In Kashmir division, including 118 from district Srinagar and 43 from Budgam, 237 cases came to fore. The total number of cases reported from Kashmir division till date reached 66072.

Three people were reported to have fallen to the viral respiratory disease today in Kashmir. Two of the deceased were from district Srinagar. They were a 63 year old male from Makhdoom Sahab area admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital and a 75 year old female from Rawalpora admitted at the same hospital. A 70 year old male from Pahalgam Anantnag admitted at GMC Anantnag also lost the battle with the viral illness today.

The recovery percentage jumped to 94 percent in J&K today after 503 infected people were declared recovered. Till date, of the 110678 cases detected, 104068 have recovered. The number of active cases on Tuesday was 4908. 1702 deaths have also been recorded here.