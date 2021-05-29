46 Covid deaths, 2253 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness a dip in Covid-19 cases and deaths as 2253 new positives and 46 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries in a day is almost double the number of infection cases reported on Saturday. 4334 patients recovered from the Covid illness, while 2253 tested positive. With it the number of active positive cases has come down below 40000.

On Saturday, 46 Covid-19 positive patients succumbed to their illness, with it the total number of deaths reported in J&K has reached 3841 of which 1973 deaths have been reported in Kashmir division and 1868 in Jammu division.

Out of the total 46 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in J&K, 30 were reported in Jammu division and 16 in Kashmir division.

As per the details shared by the health department, 12 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in Govt. Hosp GN Jmu, 02 in CH Udhampur, 02 in DH Kishtwar, 01 in SPS Hosp Ludhiana, 01 in Fortis Amritsar, 01 in Badrinath Hosp Amritsar, 01 in GMC Doda, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in MH Satwari, 02 in SMVDNH Katra, 03 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SMHS Sgr, 02 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 02 in DH Bandipora, 01 in GB Pant Sgr, 03 in GMC Baramulla, 01 in JLNM Hospital, 02 in DH Pulwama, 01 in DH Ganderbal, 01 in CHC Kupwara and 01 in Base Hosp Badamibagh.

As many as 2253 persons tested positive out of 43807 tests done on Saturday – 794 from Jammu Division and 1459 from Kashmir Division. With it the total number of Covid infection cases has reached 286684.

Srinagar reported 353 cases, Baramulla 162, Budgam 169, Pulwama 142, Kupwara 203, Anantnag 184, Bandipora 69, Ganderbal 52, Kulgam 91, Shopian 34, Jammu 343, Udhampur 60, Rajouri 60, Doda 54, Kathua 47, Samba 23, Kishtwar 32, Poonch 70, Ramban 66 and Reasi 39.

However the silver lining is that 4334 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1898 from Jammu division and 2436 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of recoveries to 243588.

The number of active positive cases has shown a downward trend, currently 39255 active cases are in J&K – 24247 in Kashmir and 15008 in Jammu division.

As per the details shared by the health department, 5976 hospital beds have been designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 1951 are occupied by patients admitted in various hospitals across J&K. 2196 Covid patients are on oxygen support and 117 on ventilator support.