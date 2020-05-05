46,711 cases, 1583 deaths in India

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry also released a data for cases and deaths from Monday 8 am to Tuesday 8 am. It said in this 24 hours period, India registered a record single day increase of 195 deaths and 3,900 cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,568 and cases to 46,433.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 31,967 while 13,160 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the ministry’s updated data on Tuesday evening.

“Thus, around 28.17 per cent patients have recovered so far,” joint secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total 194 deaths were reported since Monday evening, of which 98 fatalities were reported from West Bengal, 35 from Maharashtra, 29 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, two each from Punjab and Karnataka and one each from Chandigarh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,583 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 583 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 319 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 176, West Bengal at 133, Rajasthan at 77, Delhi at 64, Uttar Pradesh at 53 and Andhra Pradesh at 36.

The death toll reached 31 in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 28 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 23 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana six and Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, the data stated.

According to the health ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 14, 541 followed by Gujarat at 5,804, Delhi at 4,898, Tamil Nadu at 3,550, Rajasthan at 3,061, Madhya Pradesh at 3,049 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,859.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,717 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,259 in West Bengal.

It has risen to 1,233 in Punjab, 1,085 in Telangana, 726 in Jammu and Kashmir, 659 in Karnataka, 529 in Bihar and 517 in Haryana.

Kerala has reported 500 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 170 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 102 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases, Chhattisgarh has 58 cases, Assam has 43, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh have registered 41 cases each so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tripura has registered 29 cases, Meghalaya has reported 12, Puducherry nine, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.