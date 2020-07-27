470 more cases; total 18390

Another 470 cases of COVID19 were confirmed in J&K on Monday, the cumulative cases reaching 18390 here.

With the high numbers testing positive in the past fortnight, the doubling time of cases has reduced to 19 days from 23 days 10 days ago. While the total number of cases in J&K on Monday was recorded as 18390, it is double the number of cases recorded till 08 July – 9254.

The reduction in case doubling time is reflective of the rapid increase in the number of cases in the UT. The rapid rise, a health official said, puts burden on the health facilities which are unable to accommodate the growing needs of space and infrastructure, especially with the high number of cases requiring oxygen beds.

The number of recovered patients crossed 10000 slab today. 10402 patients have recovered in J&K including 474 that were discharged from hospitals today.

On Monday, Kashmir division’s number of new cases was 309, while 161 cases were reported from Jammu division.

In Srinagar, the trend of high number of cases continued today as well. 132 new cases were added to the cumulative total of the district. Among these, a health official said, around 25 percent of cases were self-reported patients. Four travelers from the district also tested positive today.

Till date, out of the 4133 cases reported from Srinagar, only 390 – 9.4 percent- were sampled upon their arrival from outside J&K. The district houses 28.5 % of the COVID19 cases of Kashmir division.

A health official said the rise in the number of cases in the district was due to the mass sampling carried out in many organizations here. “Hundreds of people tested positive from some organizations, security establishments, police, and other departments,” he said adding that the residence of all these cases was not Srinagar. However, he said, since the sampling was carried out by CMO Srinagar, these cases were added to Srinagar’s total.

Srinagar is the largest district in Kashmir in terms of population.

53 cases were recorded from Anantnag district. Most of the new cases, a health official said, were contacts of positive cases. The district’s cumulative total reached 1229 today. Kulgam had 23 cases, including 2 travelers, Pulwama 38 cases, Budgam 23 cases including two travelers, Bandipora 20 cases, Baramulla 11, Kupwara 6, Ganderbal 2 cases, Shopian 1 case. In Jammu, 65 out of the total reported cases were travelers. 37 cases were reported today from Jammu district.