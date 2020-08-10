470 new cases; tally breaches 25000 mark

J&K recorded 470 new cases of COVID19 today, a substantial number among them being security personnel and labourers arriving from outside the UT. The cumulative number of cases reported till date reached 25367.

The total cases in J&K had reached 20,000 mark on 31 July. In the past 10 days, over 5000 cases have been reported in the UT.

Of the cases reported today, 368 were from Kashmir division, and 102 from Jammu division.

A total of 107 people who had arrived from outside the UT were found infected with COVID19 today, J&K government said in its official bulletin on the pandemic.

In Kashmir division, 49 travelers sampled on their arrival were found positive. Of these, it said, 34 were labourers who had come to work in various sectors here. Most of these labourers tested positive in Bandipora

district, it said. The district had a total of 79 cases today.

In addition, approximately 70 people who had been sampled at various security establishments in Kashmir also tested positive. The official statement said that nearly 30 of these were stationed in Srinagar. Srinagar district had 115 cases of COVID19 today. The cases also included six healthcare workers.

In Srinagar, a health official said, over 30 people, symptomatic, who had reported at various hospitals, were also found positive.

In Budgam district, 31 cases came to light, most of these contacts of known cases. In Baramulla 41 cases were reported, many of them defence personnel. A number of symptomatic individuals were also confirmed to have been infected with COVID19 in the district today using Rapid Antigen Tests, an official said.

In Kashmir, cases reported today from other districts were: Pulwama 30, Kulgam 10, Shopian 14, Anantnag 16, Kupwara 17, Ganderbal 15.

In Jammu district, 58 travelers were among the 102 new cases.

The number of recovered cases reached 17375 today when 372 people were discharged from hospitals after testing negative for COVID19, following isolation and treatment. The number of active cases on Monday stood at 7514 of which 5692 are in Kashmir division.