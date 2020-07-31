490 more cases; J&K total crosses 20,000

With 490 fresh cases of COVID19, the cumulative total of the patients confirmed in J&K till date crossed 20,000 and reached 20359. The number of cases doubled from 10,000 to 20,000 in 20 days. The cases had surpassed 10,000 mark on 11 July. The cases had reached 10,000 from 5000 in 27 days. From thereon, the rise in the number of cases in J&K has been steep, data issued by J&K Government shows.

Of the new cases, 347 cases were from Kashmir division; while 143 cases were reported from Jammu division. The doubling rate in India (average) is 21 days, Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan said today.

In Kashmir, a total of 15915 cases of COVID19 have been confirmed till date. However, 61 percent cases have recovered, while 36.7 percent of patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals or under isolation in COVID Care Centres. A health official said many asymptomatic patients have been kept at home in the past few days. The total number of recovered cases in J&K has reached 12217.

Today, 27 service providers, 5 pregnant women, 33 randomly picked samples from red zones and 72 contacts of known cases were among the cases reported from Kashmir division. Five healthcare workers also tested positive in Kashmir division.

In Kashmir, 128 cases were from Srinagar district. A health official said about 40 people who tested positive in Srinagar today were sampled at various security camps and battalions. He said about 20 symptomatic people had also tested positive. They had been sampled at hospitals based on their complaints of any of the COVID19 symptoms, he said.

85 people from Pulwama district tested positive today. A health official said about half of these patients were from red zone areas and included service providers and other people. He said about 20 defence personnel tested positive in Pulwama today.

Budgam had 29 new cases, 8 of these were labourers who had arrived from outside to work in the brick kilns of the district.

In other districts, the number of new cases was: Baramulla 24, Kulgam 11, Shopian 8, Anantnag 21, Kupwara 9, Bandipora 22, Ganderbal 10.

In Jammu division, 43 cases were reported from Jammu district, 11 from Kathua, 24 each from Rajouri and Udhampur. 52 of all cases reported from the division were with recent travel history.